From Twitter – @MickeyZhivago

Biden's Unity Agenda is working all over the world.

The Depleted Uranium Shells he sent to Ukraine will cause thousands of cancer deaths over time.

And the killing he's already funded – pic.twitter.com/iP3IcMAifV — Mickey Zhivago (@MickeyZhivago) August 4, 2023

