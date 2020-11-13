Big League Politics:

The George Soros presidency.

Joe Biden’s transition team is stacked to the brim with former employees and operatives of the Open Society Foundations, a network of liberal influence organizations serving as a front for globalist oligarch George Soros.

The results of the election are undetermined as litigation regarding improprieties is adjudicated, but that hasn’t prevented Biden from setting up a transition team with the understanding he’ll seamlessly be inaugurated as the President in January.

Sarah Cross, a former advocacy director of OSF’s International Migration Initiative, has been hired to the transition team’s State Department element. Michael Plan, a special advisor to OSF’s executive office, has joined Biden’s shadow Mission to the United Nations. Diane Thompson, who Biden has slated for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also is featured on OSF’s website.

The Washington Free Beacon has also documented the presence of numerous employees of Soros-funded organizations distinct from OSF on Biden’s transition team.

Soros has been sanctioned by multiple nations in Europe for election interference, and the Russian Federation has formally banned the Open Society Foundations for criminal conduct within its borders. OSF fled Hungary when the nation criminalized human smuggling and abetting illegal immigration on the part of nominally charitable “non-governmental organizations.”

If Biden is inaugurated, it appears as if the globalist oligarch will have more influence within the White House than he ever has previously. Soros had provided lukewarm support to Barack Obama, later lamenting that the 44th president froze him out of the governing process and wishing that Hillary Clinton had instead been elected President.

