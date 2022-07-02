Gateway Pundit

The impact of a stressed economy, rising fuel prices, supply chain struggles, and the strain on America’s farms is beginning to have a direct effect on the food supply in the country, not just for humans but for the animals we love as well. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have experienced cycles of supply shortages. Those earlier items that impacted consumers were toilet paper, Clorox cleaning supplies, and 91% rubbing alcohol. But, as the ripple effect of a once shuttered economy continues to make waves, the food supply for all living creatures is at risk of a coming Tsunami.

Pet owners, farmers, animal sanctuaries, and zoos all feel the impact and share a growing concern over the nutritional needs of their animals. In June 2021, the Pet Food Institute (PFI), representing America’s primary pet food makers, sent public comments to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), outlining supply chain and manufacturing woes impacting the industry. According to PFI, those same issues continue to plague manufacturers and consumers in 2022.

