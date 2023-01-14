President Joe Biden’s stash of classified documents at the Biden Penn Center included materials reportedly marked top secret.

About ten documents were unearthed at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, on Tuesday by Biden’s personal attorneys. Among those, some were marked top secret, according to CBS News.

Between the classified documents retrieved from the Biden Penn Center and the documents retrieved from Biden’s residence in Delaware on Thursday, the total number of classified Biden stashed is about 20. No top secret documents were reported to be at Biden’s residence.

It is unknown why Biden’s personal attorneys were initially looking for the classified documents.

According to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, there are three levels of classified information:

(a) Top Secret. The authority to classify information originally as Top Secret may be exercised only by: (1) the President; (2) agency heads and officials designated by the President in the Federal Register; and (3) officials delegated this authority pursuant to Section 1.2(d). (b) Secret. The authority to classify information originally as Secret may be exercised only by: (1) agency heads and officials designated by the President in the Federal Register; (2) officials with original Top Secret classification authority; and (3) officials delegated such authority pursuant to Section 1.2(d). (c) Confidential. The authority to classify information originally as Confidential may be exercised only by: (1) agency heads and officials designated by the President in the Federal Register; (2) officials with original Top Secret or Secret classification authority; and (3) officials delegated such authority pursuant to Section 1.2(d).

READ MORE