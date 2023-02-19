A video clip from April 2022 of President Joe Biden requesting American taxpayer money to pay Ukrainian pensions has resurfaced, prompting anger as the nation debates reform of social security in America, which is projected to be depleted by the mid-2030s.

In the circulated video, Biden says:

It’s going to deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance as well as food, water, medicines, shelter, and other aid to Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s war, and provide aid to those seeking refuge in other countries from Ukraine. It’s also going to help schools and hospitals open. It’s going to allow pensions and social support to be paid to the Ukrainian people so they have something — something in their pocket. It’s also going to provide critical resources to address food shortages around the globe.

The video is from remarks Biden gave on April 28, 2022, calling on Congress to pass $33 billion in aid for Ukraine, calling it a “pivotal” moment for Ukraine. Since then, Congress has passed more than $113 billion for Ukraine in less than 12 months.

The video’s recent recirculation highlighted growing frustration over the Biden administration’s desire to support Ukraine “as long as it takes,” while the U.S. suffers from its own fiscal woes, a toxic chemical spill in Ohio, and a potentially insolvent social security system.

