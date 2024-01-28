Biden’s re-election year crisis can be described in 4 words: It’s the border, stupid

James Carville’s famous advice to candidates deserves a rest.

“It’s the economy, stupid” should step aside because this year, “It’s the border, stupid.”

The estimated 6 million people who have crossed from Mexico illegally during Joe Biden’s tenure are overwhelming American cities and are the largest single threat to his re-election.

The massive influx is sparking the border showdown between the White House and Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott using the National Guard to do what Biden refuses to do.

Namely, prevent illegal immigrants from entering the United States.

Biden’s policies “have caused an unprecedented invasion that we must defend against,” the Republican governor said last week.

His state installed more than 100 miles of razor wire to keep illegal crossers from entering Texas.

The Supreme Court said the feds could remove the wire, but Abbott continues to add more and so far the White House is avoiding a physical confrontation.

Reflecting the importance of the issue, GOP governors from 25 states are backing Abbott and many are offering to send their National Guard units to help Texas.

The election-year crisis marks the inevitable boiling point of a problem that has simmered for three years.

