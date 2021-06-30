The New York Post:

If you’re white and you work for the federal government get ready to be labeled a racist, regardless of how fair you are, how colorblind your worldview. On Friday, President Joe Biden ordered all federal agencies to ramp up workplace training on “systemic and institutional racism” and “implicit and unconscious bias.”

Those are buzzwords for the new racial ideology sweeping the nation. It holds that all whites are biased against minorities and the American nation as a whole was irredeemably racist at its founding and remains so to this day. This is emphatically not diversity training. It’s about framing one group — whites — as “oppressors” and humiliating them.

Assume you work in an office with people of various races, all getting along pretty smoothly as a team. Then the supervisors subject you and your coworkers to mandatory critical-race-theory training. Whites will be ridiculed as racists, and if they try to deny it, the trainers will tell them that their very denials are proof of unconscious bias and “white fragility.” Black employees will understandably question whether they can even trust white coworkers.

Critical race theory is a train wreck for workplace morale.

Expect an avalanche of lawsuits challenging Biden’s effort to saturate the federal workplace with this divisive doctrine. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars employers from engaging in racial discrimination, period. A “toxic work environment” is a no-no. Federal regulations define that as permitting “ridicule, mockery, insults or put-downs” based on race and other protected characteristics.

That’s exactly what goes on in these training sessions. No one should have to put up with being called a racist as a condition of employment.

Or as a condition of serving in the military. No other institution in US society has been more colorblind since the early 1950s than the US armed forces. In Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East, black and white infantry soldiers have fought side by side in the trenches, trusting each other with their lives.

But on Wednesday, the nation’s top military man, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, defended teaching critical race theory at West Point and assigning critical race theory texts to troops. What could be the outcome except distrust based solely on skin color?

Compelling employees to tolerate lectures about “their racial ancestors or their individual current white privilege runs contrary to an employer’s responsibility to avoid creating a hostile work environment,” cautions University of Maryland, Baltimore County professor George R. La Noue.

