It was an impressively bad morning for Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday.

Before most people finished their morning coffee, the White House press secretary had already told a whopper so egregious on “CNN This Morning” that host Poppy Harlow had to set her straight.

This came as Jean-Pierre ranted against a Republican-proposed Limit, Save, Grow Act that would raise the debt ceiling until March 2024 while cutting spending, Fox News reported.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy touted this measure as a way to reel in government spending while hedging against a looming government, even as Democrats sat on their hands.

“While President Biden and Senate Democrats waste time, House Republicans are taking action,” McCarthy said from the House floor Wednesday, accusing Democrats of being “missing in action” on this front.

“America has a $31 trillion debt. Washington is on the clock. But what are Democrats doing? President Biden is skipping town to deliver a speech in Maryland rather than sitting down to address the debt ceiling,” McCarthy noted.

