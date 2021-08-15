Military Times:

More Marines arrive in Kabul to aid URGENT EMBASSY AIRLIFT amid Taliban advance

BELOW, WATCH JOE BIDEN SAY “UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL THERE BE AIRLIFTS FROM US EMBASSIES” (such as there were when we lost in Vietnam)

A fresh contingent of Marines arrived in Kabul on Saturday as part of a 3,000-troop force intended to secure an airlift of U.S. Embassy personnel and Afghan allies as Taliban insurgents approach the outskirts of the capital.

The last-minute decision to re-insert thousands of U.S. troops into Afghanistan reflects the dire state of security and calls into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces.

After an advance group of Marines arrived on Friday, more flowed into the Kabul international airport on Saturday, said Navy Capt. William Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command. Citing operational security, Urban declined to provide specific numbers. The Pentagon said on Friday that the bulk of the 3,000 — comprising two battalions of Marines and one of Army soldiers — are due by the end of the weekend.

Officials have stressed that the newly arriving troops’ mission is limited to assisting the airlift of embassy personnel and Afghan allies, and they expect to complete it by month’s end. But they might have to stay longer if the embassy is threatened by a Taliban takeover of Kabul by then.

The Fall of Saigon airlift was carried out on 29–30 April 1975, during the last days of the Vietnam War. More than 7,000 people were evacuated by helicopter from various points in Saigon. The airlift resulted in a number of enduring images.

WATCH JOE BIDEN SAY “THIS IS NOT LIKE SAIGON. THERE WILL BE NO AIRLIFTS FROM U.S. EMBASSIES”

More at The Military Times