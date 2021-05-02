PJ MEDIA

ABC-7 News in Washington reports the Biden administration has found yet another use for the COVID pandemic. In South Dakota, Biden’s unity-branded administration is using the pandemic to cancel 4th of July fireworks at Mt. Rushmore. The fact that the pandemic was worse last year, Mt. Rushmore fireworks went forward, and there wasn’t a single case of COVID linked to that event is immaterial.

In the nation’s constitutional capital, which Biden wants to turn into its own state on a par with Texas despite the fact it has fewer people than Austin, Biden’s woke Pentagon has denied AMVETS a parking permit for their Memorial Day ride through the city they put their lives on the line to defend. COVID is of course the handy excuse. The Pentagon released the following statement on Friday, leaving the group little time to prepare for an alternative and burying bad news on the weekend

