A member of Biden’s own administration called U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s claims about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio — in which he blamed former President Donald Trump — “misinformation.”

On Tuesday, while addressing the rail disaster, Buttigieg falsely claimed he is “constrained by law on some areas of rail regulation” and cited a “braking rule” that was withdrawn in 2018, under the Trump administration.

Buttigieg was referring to the Department of Transportation (DOT) withdrawing a proposed rule requiring trains carrying certain dangerous chemicals to use electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes.

After that, social media users circulated this claim on Twitter, echoing Buttigieg by blaming Trump for the train derailment in Ohio earlier this month.

But on Thursday, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy took to Twitter to implore the public to “PLEASE STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION” about what caused the train disaster.

While lamenting about what she called “misinformation,” Homendy mentioned the false claim promulgated by Buttigieg on Tuesday.

“For example,” she said, “Some are saying the ECP (electronically controlled pneumatic) brake rule, if implemented, would’ve prevented this derailment. FALSE.”

READ MORE