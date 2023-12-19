Biden’s Open Border’s Policy Smashes Public Support for Migration

President Joe Biden’s supercharged effort to import more migrant workers, consumers, and renters has crashed public support for legal and illegal migration.The political result is widespread public recognition that the 1965 “Nation of Immigrants” narrative is damaging the ability of ordinary Americans to live the decent middle-class life that was common before the government’s 2008 housing crash.

Only 26 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s immigration policy, and 69 percent oppose his policy, according to a November-December survey of 803 adults from Monmouth University Polling Institute.Forty-seven percent of Democrats and 67 percent of racial minorities dislike his policy.

