As Biden’s border crisis continues, the body bags keep piling up and nothing is being done. Last month, in one of the worst human smuggling tragedies in recent memory, 53 migrants were found dead in the back of an 18-wheeler, baked alive due to extreme heat. This tragedy is just the tip of the iceberg. Biden’s open borders agenda has now all but become synonymous with death — and America last.

The situation is so dire that the Biden administration is taking a page out of President Trump’s book and building sections of the border wall in Arizona, saying it will “save lives.” Two years ago, these same leaders called Trump’s wall “racist.”

More importantly, their move is mere window dressing. It comes too little, too late.

The liberal media barely reports it, but migrants hoist their bags over their heads and wade waist-deep across the Rio Grande River by the thousands every day — because Biden has invited them to. Many have died.

At the same time lethal drugs are pouring across our border and spreading throughout the United States, killing Americans.

Since October, 56 people on the terror watchlist have been caught trying to cross the border between ports of entry — not to mention those who might have already slipped through.

I have one word: unprecedented.

In 2021, the U.S. reached an all-time high in drug overdose deaths. Yet recently Biden’s Drug Policy Director Kemp Chester said the Biden administration is approaching the drug and opioid crisis devastating our nation’s communities with “action that is bold, far-reaching, and innovative” — though he did admit secure borders would curtail fentanyl pouring in.

READ MORE