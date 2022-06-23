Breitbart

Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, the Biden administration’s nominee to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Brazil, is facing accusations of antisemitism from both sides of the aisle after a 1998 interview surfaced in which she referred to the “Jewish lobby.” Bagley’s State Department bio described her past service in Democratic administrations, and her career inside the Beltway:

Elizabeth Bagley’s considerable diplomatic experience spans over 20 years at the Department of State. This includes her earlier service as Congressional liaison for the Panama Canal Treaties, Special Assistant for the Camp David Accords and Congressional liaison to the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Accords) in Madrid, Spain; all positions served during the Carter Administration. In 1994, Ms. Bagley was confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to Portugal under President Bill Clinton. In 1997, following her return to Washington, she served as Senior Advisor to Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to head the office of Media Acquisition for the Balkans.

During the Obama Administration, Ms. Bagley was appointed as the first Special Representative for Global Partnerships, under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She continued her service at the Department of State as Senior Advisor to both Secretary Clinton and Secretary John Kerry. Before her confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, Ms. Bagley served as Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University Law Center – her alma mater – and later as Associate Producer for ABC News in Paris, France and Washington, D.C. Ms. Bagley also served as Of Counsel to Manatt, Phelps law firm in DC, specializing in international law. Ms. Bagley is currently the owner and Board member of SBI, a cellular communications company in Show Low, AZ. Ms. Bagley’s distinguished career as a diplomat and lawyer, and her demonstrated commitment to public service make her a well-qualified candidate to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

President Joe Biden sent Bagley’s nomination to the Senate this January. In her May confirmation hearing, she faced some questions from Democrats — not just Republicans — about her past use of language that implies Jewish control over politics.

