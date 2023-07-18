DAILYMAIL.COM

Penn Wharton Budget Model lays out the sums of income-driven repayments

The Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan comes into effect in July 2024

Projections say it will cost at least $390.9 billion, and at most $558.8 billion

President Joe Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan based on income-driven repayments will cost taxpayers $475 billion over the next ten years, an economic model has predicted. The Penn Wharton Budget Model lays out the sum of one of Biden’s new pushes to give millions of Americans debt relief – after the Supreme Court struck down his first plan two weeks ago. A conservative estimate sees the program costing as little as $390.9 billion over a decade, while the maximum projection puts the bill at $558.8 billion. The medium estimate was worked out at $474.9 billion – more than the projected cost of the original bailout.

