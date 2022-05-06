NY Post

President Biden’s trailblazing pick for his new press secretary is already being accused of creating troubling conflicts of interest because of her long-term relationship with star CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux. Karine Jean-Pierre — who next Friday will be both the first black and first openly gay person to hold the key White House post — lives with the network’s national correspondent in Washington, DC, with their 7-year-old daughter. The Haitian-born press pick gushed about her relationship with Malveaux in Jean-Pierre’s 2019 memoir, “Moving Forward.” “Most of all, I want to say that every word of this book was written with love for my partner, Suzanne Malveaux, and our daughter, Soleil Malveaux Jean-Pierre. You are my life,” she wrote, also thanking “the Malveaux family.”

