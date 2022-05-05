DAILYMAIL.COM

Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation expert, was hired on April 27 to lead a Homeland Security Department working group

Republicans have been vocal in their condemnation of the group she will lead, likening it to George Orwell’s ‘Ministry of Truth’

Critics have noted how she claimed the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were part of a Russian disinformation campaign

On Wednesday they also circulated a November 2021 clip of Jankowicz discussing parents’ concerns about CRT in schools

She dismissed concerns about the controversial theory as ‘disinformation for profit’

Parents in Loudoun County may see differently, however: in November, they will have the chance to vote out all nine members of the school board

The vote, a year early, is thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin – elected on a promise to ban CRT – bringing forward the vote and shortening their term

Joe Biden’s new ‘disinformation czar’ dismissed concerns about Critical Race Theory in schools as ‘disinformation for profit’ – despite parents across the country being worried about the teaching of the philosophy in their children’s classrooms. Nina Jankowicz, a disinformation expert who has worked throughout Eastern Europe, was hired on April 27 to lead a Homeland Security Department working group designed to help its different agencies in dealing with disinformation on topics ranging from migration to plots from Russia and Iran. But her appointment has angered Republicans. The Republican National Committee dubbed the committee she heads ‘Ministry of Truth’ in a nod to George Orwell’s novel ‘1984,’ and raised fears that the group will deem as disinformation ‘any speech we don’t like.’ Other critics have seized upon her past comments – noting that she described Hunter Biden’s laptop as ‘the laptop from hell’ and echoed the opinion of national security experts at the time that the laptop was part of a Russian influence operation. It has since been confirmed by multiple news organizations, including DailyMail.com, as authentic. On Wednesday, a clip from a November 2021 address to The City Club of Cleveland was circulated online, which showed Jankowicz downplaying concerns about CRT.

