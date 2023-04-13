President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will release as many as 30,000 foreign nationals into the United States monthly via a migrant mobile app whereby users schedule appointments at the southern border, a new report details.

The mobile app, known as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One, entices foreign nationals living in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with agents at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

Foreign nationals in Mexico can submit their application for an appointment through the CBP One app up to 14 days in advance and then show up at eight Ports of Entry in Arizona, Texas, and California for their appointment.

