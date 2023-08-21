Biden’s Migrant Mobile App Frees 200K Foreign Nationals into U.S. — Exceeding Population of Springfield, Missouri

President Joe Biden’s CBP One mobile app, which allows foreign nationals to schedule southern border appointments for release into the United States, has imported nearly 200,000 foreign nationals into American communities since the start of the year. For more than two years, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has implemented a number of programs in its expansive Catch and Release network — including the CBP One mobile app. The mobile app entices foreign nationals in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with DHS officials at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

From mid-January through July, the mobile app has helped import more than 180,000 foreign nationals who were in Mexico to the U.S. interior. In June, close to 40,000 foreign nationals were brought to the U.S. via the app while, last month, nearly 45,000 arrived. This is a foreign population that exceeds the populations of Shreveport, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; Santa Rosa, California; Springfield, Missouri; Paterson, New Jersey; and Savannah, Georgia, among others.

READ MORE