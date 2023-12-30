Biden’s Migrant Crisis Overflows Tax-Funded Shelters in Detroit, Sends Migrants to Private Homes

Joe Biden’s border crisis has sent so many illegal border crossers to Detroit that activists are calling on members of their community to step up to house them in their private homes.The African Bureau for Immigration and Social Affairs — an NGO that settles and cares for African migrants trying settle in the U.S. — is heading up the effort to find places for illegals to shelter in the Motor City. The group’s founder, Senegalese native Seydi Starr, told the Detroit News that Detroit has been working since last year to implement a support network for illegals. And this year the crisis is worse than ever.“We’ve been calling on administrators. … We have seen the lack of supportive services for that specific community primarily working with Black immigrants,” Starr said, according to the paper. “… We have been working to secure the understanding that these people are here, and something needs to be done about it.”But David Bowser, chief of housing solutions and support services at Detroit’s Housing and Revitalization Department, says the city is handling the border crisis influx.“And we stay in daily touch with our homeless outreach agencies to manage Detroit’s homeless population,” Bowser said. “Despite occasional dire predictions, these efforts have continued to successfully prevent Detroit from experiencing tent cities popping up as has been seen in other communities.”

