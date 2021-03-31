The Hill:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday called vaccine passports “Biden’s mark of the beast” during a Facebook livestream.

In the almost 20-minute video posted to the social media platform, Greene claimed that the Biden administration was seeking to require that all Americans who receive vaccination be documented.

“Is this something like Biden’s mark of the beast because that is really disturbing and not good,” the Georgia representative said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday called vaccine passports “Biden’s mark of the beast” during a Facebook livestream.

In the almost 20-minute video posted to the social media platform, Greene claimed that the Biden administration was seeking to require that all Americans who receive vaccination be documented.

“Is this something like Biden’s mark of the beast because that is really disturbing and not good,” the Georgia representative said.

New York State last week became the first to launch a “vaccine passport” that can be used to get into certain venues. The pass, named the “Excelsior Pass” will be available in a phone app in the form of a QR code that can be scanned to prove that the owner has been inoculated.

The pass can be used to expand crowd sizes for events such as weddings in the near future.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated Tuesday that there would be no requirement for Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or document vaccinations, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Greene alleged that a coronavirus passport was a form of “corporate communism” that would ruin patients’ HIPAA rights.

“It’s still fascism, or communism, whatever you want to call it, but it’s coming from private companies,” Greene added on the Facebook stream. “So, I have a term for that. I call it ‘corporate communism.’ ”

Greene’s comments are the latest from members of the GOP who have spoken out against the idea of a coronavirus vaccine passport. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday vowed to take executive action this week to pan such medical documents.

“We always said we wanted to provide it for all but mandate it for none,” DeSantis said in Tallahassee. “And that was something that, while it was advised to take particularly if you’re vulnerable, we were not going to force you to do it.”

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply participate in normal society,” he added.

More at The Hill