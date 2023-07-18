Breitbart

President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has released thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) with inactive tuberculosis into American communities in the last year, the Washington Times reveals. A court-ordered report, reviewed by Stephen Dinan at the Washington Times, details how HHS has been releasing thousands of UACs with latent infections as part of the federal government’s pipeline of migrant children into the United States.

The Times reports: Nearly 2,500 children with latent infections were released into 44 states over the past year, according to a court-ordered report on how the Health and Human Services Department is treating the children. About 126,000 total were released, indicating an infection rate of 1 in 50 migrant children. The government says it can’t treat the children because they are in custody for a short time and treatment requires three to nine months. HHS releases infected children to sponsors and notifies local health authorities in the hope that they can arrange for treatment before the latent infection becomes active.

According to the government report, HHS is “not routinely” treating UACs with inactive tuberculosis because they typically are released quickly into the U.S. interior. Likewise, the report found that HHS does not have adequate shelter space for UACs who are revealed to have criminal records but failed to go into where those migrant children ultimately end up.

Read more