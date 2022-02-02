President Joe Biden’s transportation of border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior cost American taxpayers at least $340 million in the first nine months of 2021, federal data reviewed by Breitbart News reveals.

The data, obtained by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) following an inquiry to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), shows the extent to which Biden’s massive illegal immigration inflow into the U.S. is costing American taxpayers.

From January 2021 to September 2021, for instance, the Biden administration spent at least $340 million transporting border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

This figure, though, only applies to border crossers and illegal aliens whom DHS considers “detention-related transportation” and may not include the taxpayer money funneled to federal contractors and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who are facilitating illegal immigration.

The Biden administration has been flying border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior for months. The operation, with the help of private companies and NGOs, flies border crossers and illegal aliens from the southern border to small-to-medium-sized airports in New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania, among other states.

Most recently, the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) unveiled that border crossers and illegal aliens are being allowed to board commercial domestic flights by bypassing standard photo ID requirements.

Read more at Breitbart