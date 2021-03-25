Fox News:

President Biden on Thursday will face reporters in a press briefing for the first time as president after weeks of media outlets clamoring to get a chance to grill him in the White House briefing room.

The press conference will come on the 65th day of his administration, following the passage of a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, an impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump and the confirmation of several of the president’s Cabinet secretaries.

It also comes amid a contentious situation at the southern border, an effort in the Senate to pass a major election reform bill and tensions between the Biden administration and progressive senators.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is looking forward to speaking with the press during a briefing earlier this week.

“It’s an opportunity for him to speak to the American people, obviously directly through the coverage, directly through all of you,” Psaki said in a briefing with reporters earlier this week. “And so I think he’s thinking about what he wants to say, what he wants to convey, where he can provide updates, and, you know, looking forward to the opportunity to engage with a free press.”

Here are some of the questions Biden could face in his first extended interaction with reporters since assuming office.

Given the situation at the southern border, should you have done anything differently during the campaign, the transition and your early days in the White House?

Biden and his administration have steadfastly refused to call the situation on the southern border a crisis even as there are 16,513 unaccompanied minors in government custody as of Wednesday and surging numbers of single aliens and family units.

Republicans have blamed Biden’s campaign rhetoric and policies for creating incentives for migrants to travel to the southern border, and Biden could be asked if he thinks he could have reduced those pull forces. The president may also be asked if he feels his administration was underprepared for the border situation.

Biden also could be asked about the fact Vice President Harris, who he’s put in charge of the southern border situation, laughed when reporters asked her if she’d visit the border. Another possible topic is the difference between the border facilities his administration is putting children in and those that the previous one put children in, which were called “cages” by Democrats.

What piece of legislation in the Senate would you want the filibuster to be reformed for? In other words, what priority warrants breaking the tradition in the Senate?

Many Senate Democrats are itching to get rid of the legislative filibuster — the 60-vote hurdle bills must clear to get to a final vote.

The filibuster’s defenders say it promotes compromise. Its detractors say it stunts big actions they want to take to change the government.

Biden has said he supports a reform of the filibuster to a “talking” filibuster, which would force filibustering senators to talk incessantly in order to stop a bill. This would theoretically allow a determined majority to wait out a minority that’s blocking major legislation.

