Biden’s First MEME as President! Fall on Air Force One steps

The New York Post:

President Biden’s bad trip has become quite the meme drop on Twitter.

The 78-year-old slipped on stairs while boarding Air Force One Friday, following in the temporarily unstable footsteps of President Gerald Ford. But the commander in chief’s loose footing has let loose a firestorm of memes and jokes, marking, despite his other gaffes, his first meme as president.

And the jokes certainly didn’t fall flat. Twitter’s constant commenter Chrissy Teigen weighed in, quipping: “We should all hope to one day trip on the way up to our personal jet.”

“Chair Force One,” tweeted gun rights advocate Kyle Kashuv, sharing a photoshopped image of the president sitting on an Easy Climber stair lift on the Air Force One staircase.

More at The New York Post

Buy on Amazon!

You may like these posts