The New York Post:

President Biden’s bad trip has become quite the meme drop on Twitter.

The 78-year-old slipped on stairs while boarding Air Force One Friday, following in the temporarily unstable footsteps of President Gerald Ford. But the commander in chief’s loose footing has let loose a firestorm of memes and jokes, marking, despite his other gaffes, his first meme as president.

And the jokes certainly didn’t fall flat. Twitter’s constant commenter Chrissy Teigen weighed in, quipping: “We should all hope to one day trip on the way up to our personal jet.”

“Chair Force One,” tweeted gun rights advocate Kyle Kashuv, sharing a photoshopped image of the president sitting on an Easy Climber stair lift on the Air Force One staircase.

