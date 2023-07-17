Disgraced former Department of Energy official Sam Brinton was on a taxpayer-funded business trip when they are accused of stealing baggage from an airport.

Brinton, 35, traveled to Las Vegas to the DOE-operated Nevada National Security Site, according to internal department filings and expense reports.

The documents obtained by the Functional Government Initiative show that Brinton flew on a United Airlines flight from Washington, DC, to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on July 6, 2022.

Brinton, who uses they/them pronouns, was charged with grand larceny of an item valued between $1,200 and $5,000.

Police say Brinton stole a suitcase worth $3,670 at the airport on the same date they traveled for official DOE business.

