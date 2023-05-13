Power producers are warning that the Biden administration’s new greenhouse gas rule could escalate the risk of power outages as fossil fuel-run plants are being forced into retirement.

Power producers across the country say the rule could compromise the power network’s reliability by pushing older coal and gas-powered plants into retirement faster than plants can potentially be replaced, according to Politico.

Todd Snitchler, president and CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association, told the outlet “we’ve already got reliability concerns.”

Snitchler noted that many coal plants have retired after the Obama administration released it’s power plant climate rule in 2015 that was never enforced, adding that Biden’s rule also targets gas plants for pollution cuts.

“You don’t have anything today that can replace the gas that could retire,” Snitchler said.

Electricity industry groups say that pollution-cutting technologies such as carbon capture and so-called green hydrogen are not yet commercially viable, meaning utilities in competitive power markets will have trouble justifying the building of new gas-fired power plants to replace the older coal ones that the rule is expected to push into early retirement.

