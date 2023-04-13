The transgender suspect who admitted to vandalizing a Washington state Catholic Church, assaulting a church worker, and resisting arrest has been offered what some are calling a sweetheart plea deal, with Biden’s Department of Justice recommending zero jail time.

Maeve Nota, described by Fox News as a “31-year-old transgender individual,” vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington last summer following the overturning of Roe v Wade.

A plea agreement viewed by the outlet revealed that the DOJ recommends zero jail time for the suspect, who smashed two glass doors with rocks, and spray painted messages on the church’s outside walls including “F*ck Catholics,” “rot in your fake hell,” “kid groomers,” and “woman-haters” in June.

When attempting to chase Nota off of the property, a church staff member was spray painted across their face.

Police said that when officers located Nota at the time, Nota used a backpack full of spray paint cans to smash the police window, with police noting that Nota appeared intoxicated during the arrest.

READ MORE