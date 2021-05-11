The Federalist:

The Biden administration’s newest addition to the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, Susan Hennessey, is a Russia collusion hoaxer who deleted hundreds of tweets boosting lies about the Trump administration before she announced her new position.

Hennessey, who formerly worked for Democrat think tank and Russia collusion hoax organization the Brookings Institution, deleted hundreds of rants peddling lies about Michael Flynn, Carter Page, and FISA, boosting the Steele dossier, and pushing other leftist collusion talking points.

Not only did Hennessey openly adopt and echo corporate media narratives alleging that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, but she also accused the Republican and his team of lying to the public while encouraging trust in the Intelligence Community that falsified information on spy warrant applications.

When confronted with evidence that the FBI lied to justify spying on Page and that the Steele dossier was not credible, Hennessey changed her tune of radical skepticism about the Trump administration to covering and making excuses for the Intelligence Community.

In addition to tweeting, Hennessey also accused the DOJ under former U.S. Attorney General William Barr of being partisan and “damaged and warped in ways that will take years to repair.”

More at The Federalist