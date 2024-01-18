The Justice Department (DOJ) confirmed in a Tuesday court filing Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, a suppressed fact that could have altered the 2020 presidential election.

Seventy-one percent of Americans believe accurate reporting of Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell” could have altered the 2020 presidential election, according to polling.

The DOJ confirmed the laptop was Hunter’s by determining that he left it at a computer store and that the contents matched what authorities obtained via a search warrant of Hunter’s iCloud.

