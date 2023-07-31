Biden’s DOJ backs down and says it did NOT call for Devon Archer to be jailed BEFORE testimony today which could implicate Joe in son Hunter’s shady business deals – after ‘odd’ letter on Saturday

The Department of Justice is claiming it did not call for Hunter Biden’s business partner Devon Archer to be jailed before his congressional testimony today, following an ‘odd’ letter on July 29 that Republicans slammed as an attempt to ‘intimidate’ their star witness.

Archer, a friend and business partner of Hunter Biden, is expected to provide the House Oversight Committee bombshell details that will challenge the White House’s insistence that Joe Biden has never had any knowledge of or involvement in his wayward son’s business affairs.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer said the Justice Department was acting unusually by sending a letter to a New York judge over the weekend calling for Archer’s sentencing for an unrelated fraud conviction to be expedited.

Republicans say the move by DOJ was an attempt to ‘intimidate’ Archer, who they view as being central to providing information that is critical to their ongoing investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings. Archer will testify behind closed doors Monday, and plans to reveal that Joe was on 24 of his son’s business calls.

