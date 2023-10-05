Biden’s dog Commander booted from ‘hostile’ White House as staff sound alarm over more attacks: ‘We have to speak up’

President Biden’s dog Commander was recently booted from the White House as reports have emerged that the German shepherd has bitten more personnel than previously disclosed, creating what staffers are calling a dangerous workplace, according to a report.

“We’re beyond the point of worrying about trust being broken. We have to speak up,” a source familiar with the president’s Secret Service detail told the news station.

There have been 12 documented biting incidents — including 11 with US Secret Service staff — involving the 2-year-old pooch in the past year.

But sources told CNN that the actual number of incidents is higher as other White House workers have been on the receiving end of Commander’s acts of aggression.

None of the sources, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the troubling situation, could provide an exact tally of the times the canine has sunk his teeth into the Executive Mansion employees, but said that executive residence staff are among the first dog’s victims.

The last time Commander chomped on an employee was just last Monday, when he bit a uniformed Secret Service officer, who was treated at the complex.

The White House grounds superintendent, Dale Haney, 71, was also bitten by the dog on Sept. 13, according to a photograph published Wednesday by the Daily Mail.

The severity of the bites has varied, but at least one of the dog’s victims was sent to the hospital with lacerations on his arm and thigh.

