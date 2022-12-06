In a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced portentously that “the United States remains in a heightened threat environment.” It seems that “lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland.” Yet while the DHS claims to be tracking terror threats from people with a “range of ideological beliefs,” it is especially concerned “threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections” and “the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.” The message is clear: DHS is going to devote its resources to the alleged terror threat coming from those who dissent from the Leftist establishment line. Meanwhile, the agency plans to release Afghan Muslim criminals into the United States. The priorities of Biden’s handlers’ “counterterror” apparatus are all too clear.

DHS warned that “targets of potential violence” include “the LGBTQI+ community” and “racial and religious minorities,” as well as “government facilities and personnel” and “perceived ideological opponents.” Clearly, these “terrorism experts” have in mind the Leftist stereotype of someone who rejects the dominant Leftist ideology: anti-gay, racist, opposed to the government as long as Joe Biden or others like him are in the White House, and determined to do violence to those they hate. The genuine terror threat of the Leftists who rioted all over the country in the summer of 2020, causing billions of dollars in damage, is completely ignored: DHS doesn’t even contemplate the existence of terrorists who are aggressively pro-LGBTQI+, ostentatiously anti-racist (or at least claim to be), and love Joe Biden’s authoritarian America-Last regime.

And aside from one mention in the DHS bulletin of an Islamic State (ISIS) plot, likewise ignored is the jihad terror threat, particularly in connection with the tens of thousands of Afghans the Biden regime has brought into the country. The Washington Times reported on Oct. 30, 2022, that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) isn’t sending Afghan evacuees who have been convicted of crimes back to Afghanistan. In March 2022, DHS “announced Temporary Protected Status, effectively a deportation amnesty, for Afghans who were in the U.S. by March. Under TPS, the administration concluded that Afghanistan was too mired in chaos to accept returning nationals.”

