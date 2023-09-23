Biden’s DHS Gives ‘Temporary’ Amnesty to 18K Afghans Despite Vetting Failures

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the extension and redesignation of temporary amnesty status for nearly 18,000 Afghans living in the United States despite their initial entry being plagued by document vetting failures.

On Friday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the extension and redesignation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for close to 18,000 Afghans who were admitted to the U.S. after the withdrawal of U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan in August 2021.

The massive resettlement operation brought nearly 100,000 Afghans to American communities in a matter of months — often without having been interviewed in person.

