President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has given cellphones, with the intent of tracking their whereabouts, to more than 255,000 border crossers and illegal aliens released into the United States over the last year.

The data, published by DHS, reveals the extent to which the Biden administration has ballooned the size of the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program to more easily and quickly released hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities.

Hundreds of thousands more border crossers and illegal aliens are released into the U.S. interior with only Notices to Appear (NTA) in federal immigration court at later dates. Federal data has long suggested that a tiny fraction of border crossers and illegal aliens end up having valid asylum claims.

The latest ATD figures show that from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, Biden’s DHS gave cellphones to monitor more than 255,000 border crossers and illegal aliens. The phones are meant to be used so the agency can track their locations. The phones cannot be used to search the internet or make other calls.

