President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is funneling hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to border crossers and illegal aliens directly released into American communities after arriving at the United States-Mexico border.

This week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the agency would be spending some $350 million on the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, specifically to fund support services for border crossers and illegal aliens arriving in various U.S. towns and cities.

Mayorkas said:

With today’s funding of $350 million for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, DHS is delivering on our commitment to provide needed support to communities across the country that receive noncitizens who are in immigration enforcement proceedings. [Emphasis added]

Already, DHS has spent $75 million “to fund costs incurred by localities and non-governmental organizations” through the program.

The taxpayer funds were authorized by Congress and the figure is set to rise to $800 million in social support services for newly released border crossers and illegal aliens.

