President Joe Biden’s border chief has opened a new route for the global migrants seeking jobs and housing in the United States.

The faster route uses boats to carry roughly 1,500 migrants per day from ports in Columbia around the deadly Darien Gap trail and up to ports in Panama, according to Todd Bensman, a former intelligence official who now works with the Center for Immigration Studies.

Bandits, floods, exhaustion, and accidents have killed thousands of global migrants on the Darien Gap trail as they walked through Panama’s jungles and mountains towards Biden’s welcome, said Bensman.

But the new boat-and-bus route will not prevent the death of many migrants as they travel from South America, the Caribbean, Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East to the United States, he said.

