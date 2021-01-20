President Joe Biden’s defense secretary Lloyd Austin said he supported overturning the Trump administration’s policy on transgender troops serving in the military during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

In response to a request by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) to confirm his commitment to overturning the policy, Austin said:

I support the president’s plan or plan to overturn the ban. I truly believe, Senator, that as I said in my opening statement, that if you’re fit and you’re qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve. And, you can expect that I will support that throughout.

