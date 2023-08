Joe Biden spent his Friday trying to convince Americans that the economy is doing just wonderful because of him by standing in front of a whiteboard and talking down to them.Here’s the cringe in full:

I came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country and to move from trickle-down economics to my middle out, bottom up vision:



Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/kvOz81iGSO — President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2023

Firstly, who on earth is going to trust someone who has to tell you the economy is doing well by ticking boxes on a white board?Secondly, the guy can barely speak.

“Trickle down economics” is a term progressives invented in the 80s to describe an economic philosophy progressives also invented. They were lying then & Biden’s still lying today. https://t.co/G2oI2BE6V6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 26, 2023