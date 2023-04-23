Bidens’ corrupt web unraveling before our eyes

It is said that history turns on small hinges, with the poem “For Want of a Nail” the classic example.

Another example is unfolding before our eyes.

The sudden flurry of evidence and allegations about the Biden family’s money-making schemes is a direct result of the GOP winning control of the House of Representatives last year.

The margin of midterm victory was very small — just five seats — but the impact is very large because the majority comes with subpoena power.

And aggressive new Republican committee leaders are eager and willing to use that power.

