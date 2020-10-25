The Savage Nation:
European nations are struggling, some are in complete lockdown and others in turmoil over lockdowns. Recent reports out of Europe:
Europe sounds alarm over second wave of Covid infections as WHO warns of ‘exponential’ rise
Coronavirus: France extends overnight curfew as cases surge
Covid-19 surge in Belgium leads to shortage of doctors, teachers and police
Rome riots over Covid curfew as police pelted with fireworks in second night of clashes
Spain PM appeals for public unity, sacrifice in virus fight
Bulgarian leader tests positive for new coronavirus