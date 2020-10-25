Biden’s covid claim is a lie!

The Savage Nation:

European nations are struggling, some are in complete lockdown and others in turmoil over lockdowns. Recent reports out of Europe:

Europe sounds alarm over second wave of Covid infections as WHO warns of ‘exponential’ rise

Coronavirus: France extends overnight curfew as cases surge

Covid-19 surge in Belgium leads to shortage of doctors, teachers and police

Rome riots over Covid curfew as police pelted with fireworks in second night of clashes

Spain PM appeals for public unity, sacrifice in virus fight

Bulgarian leader tests positive for new coronavirus

