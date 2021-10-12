The New York Post:

Halloween came early this year, courtesy of the Biden Administration. While the president is primarily to blame for the choices in Afghanistan, the border and holding an infrastructure bill hostage to the Squad, his team is facing their own crises, many self-created. Here, some of the lowlights of many of the members of Joe Biden’s Cabinet of Horrors.

KAMALA HARRIS

Vice President

Put in charge of the border crisis, Harris quickly clarified that she would concentrate on “root causes,” not the border itself. After a cursory trip to Guatemala and Mexico, Harris has declared victory and moved on even as a record number of illegal immigrants cross into the US. Even more caravans are headed our way after the US waived in thousands of Haitians. Meanwhile, Harris has gone into hiding, barely making public appearances as her favorables have tanked.

ANTONY BLINKEN

Secretary of State

As his appearance before the Senate made clear, he has no answers for the debacle in Afghanistan. Said they had no idea the Taliban would advance so fast. Had no real plan to get Americans out — which led to the deaths of 13 US service members. By his count, there are still at least 100 Americans behind enemy lines, and thousands of green card holders. But since the US abandoned the embassy in Kabul and Bagram Airfield, there’s no way to get them out. Then Blinken managed to anger ally France by announcing a nuclear submarine deal with Australia with little notice.

JANET YELLEN

Secretary of the Treasury

During her confirmation hearings, Yellen promised that she would “be a voice for fiscal sanity.” So much for that! Yellen is going to bat for the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion (and probably much more) spending plan, even after trillions of stimulus. The eminent economist now seems to think that, despite all evidence to contrary, inflation and interest rates won’t rise — and increasing our astronomical $23 trillion in national debt won’t be a drag.

LLOYD AUSTIN

Secretary of Defense

Besides the Afghanistan horror, Austin now knows that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, secretly went behind President Trump’s back to assure the Chinese he would tip them off to the US military’s plans. How can Austin ever trust him? How can he not tell Biden he must be removed from his post?

