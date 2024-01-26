Biden’s border dereliction forced Gov. Abbott’s hand, and caused a national crisis

Who do you think said this, when asked about the southern border and the issue of sanctuary cities?

“You have to have a federal government that can enforce laws. This administration has been fundamentally derelict in not funding any of the requirements that are needed even to enforce the existing laws.”

Would he allow cities to ignore federal law? “No.”

It may seem surprising, but that was Joe Biden — way back in 2007 during the George W. Bush administration.

In those days, the then-senator and candidate for the Democrat nomination for president was talking tough on sanctuary cities.

He warned that in these cities, stores ended up closing and the cities themselves became “dumpsters.”

So how can the same man — now in the position of president himself — have brought America to the state we are now in?

Just how bad that situation is was made clear this week with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration.

Abbott’s Wednesday statement should be seen not as a fly-by-night news story, but as a detonation under the body politic of America. That he felt the need to do it tells us everything about the situation.

READ MORE