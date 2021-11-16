HotAir.com

As if the backlog of processing illegal migrants isn’t jammed up enough due to the sheer number of them, the latest twist is that some countries refuse to take back their citizens. The countries that the largest number of migrants are coming from are Venezuela and Nicaragua. Venezuela is where the largest number of migrants comes from now, exceeding the number of Mexicans coming across the border. Axios has a report that 800 Venezuelan migrants have crossed the border illegally every day for the last two weeks. This squares with reports from last summer about the growing problem of Venezuelans fleeing that country due to its complete collapse under the leadership of Nicolás Maduro. Last June those with the means to leave were already coming “in droves”. A record 13,400 crossed the border illegally in October. The second-highest number of illegal migrants comes from Nicaragua right now. Panamanian government data shows more than 5,000 Cubans, Brazilians, and Venezuelans crossed the Darien Gap into Panama in October. 17,000 Haitians also crossed into Panama. So, why aren’t they just sent back when they are apprehended? Well, we know that Open Borders Joe is allowing families and unaccompanied minors to remain in the U.S. and are being moved around the country, often arriving in airports in the dead of night so as to avoid attention. Single male migrants are most likely to be returned but some countries aren’t cooperating. Shocker. The corrupt and inept leaders of those countries are happy for them to be our problem, not theirs. As reported by Axios, DHS and the State Department are talking with countries that claim to be partnering with the U.S. on illegal migration problems.

