For the second straight year, President Biden and his family will spend Thanksgiving at the Nantucket home of private-equity billionaire David Rubenstein — and Biden’s 2024 plans could be among the dinner table discussion topics.

Joe Biden, his wife Jill, and other family members were set to fly to the upscale Massachusetts island on Air Force One later Tuesday and remain there until Sunday, the White House confirmed over the weekend.

While there, the Bidens plan to stay at Rubenstein’s sprawling, $20 million waterfront home, the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror reported.

Biden indicated earlier this month that the upcoming holiday season would be a prime opportunity for him to discuss running for re-election in 2024.

“My intention is that I run again,” he told reporters on Nov. 9 in the wake of the midterm elections. “But I’m a great respecter of fate. And this is, ultimately, a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run, but … we’re going to have discussions about it.”

