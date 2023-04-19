President Joe Biden on Wednesday will launch another attack on MAGA Republicans as he struggles to make a debt deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

His broadside comes as his approval rating hit a dire 39%, with voters fretting about the economy and McCarthy demanding spending cuts in order to raise the nation’s borrowing limit.

Biden will travel to a union training facility in Accokeek, Maryland, about 30 minutes outside of Washington D.C., to slam Republicans for wanting to cut food stamps and slash veterans’ care.

He’ll make his pitch in a setting meant to highlight his middle-class roots and contrast it with Speaker McCarthy, who went to the New York Stock Exchange to propose raising the debt ceiling for one year in exchange for freezing spending at last year’s levels and a host of restrictions on social programs.

Biden on Tuesday panned the Speaker’s offer as ‘huge cuts for Americans’ and said McCarthy ‘threatens to become the first Speaker to default on our national debt, unless he gets what he wants.’

