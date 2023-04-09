High egg prices are forcing many Americans to rethink their Easter traditions as they struggle financially in President Joe Biden’s (D) economy.

Wisconsin shopper Jackie Regnier is avoiding buying eggs for the holiday because her family simply cannot afford them, CBS 58 reported Friday.

“You got to cut back on some stuff and that’s what we’re cutting back on,” she told the outlet, adding she would be using plastic or paper eggs.

Right now, the average cost for a carton of eggs is approximately $4. Fox 5 New York reported Thursday that the price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled compared to last year.

The outlet cited economists who blame the high prices on avian flu, staffing shortages, and fuel costs.

