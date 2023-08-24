Biden’s alcohol czar warns Americans could soon be told to limit themselves to just two beers per WEEK under strict new booze guidelines

Americans could officially be urged to drink no more than two beers a week as part of strict new alcohol guidelines. Biden’s health czar told DailyMail.com the USDA could revise its alcohol advice to match Canada’s, where people are advised to have just two drinks per week. Dr George Koob — who admits enjoying a couple of glasses of Chardonnay a week — said he was watching Canada’s ‘big experiment’ with interest.

‘If there’s health benefits, I think people will start to re-evaluate where we’re at [in the US],’ he told DailyMail.com. Current US recommendations say women can have up to one bottle of beer, small glass of wine or shot of spirit a day while men can have two. But those guidelines are up for review in 2025.

