The New Yorker:

Graphic video shows Taliban executing unarmed Afghan special forces soldiers

Taliban fighters executed nearly two dozen unarmed members of the Afghan special forces, who were surrendering after running out of ammunition, newly revealed video shows.

The video obtained by CNN shows the Afghan soldiers emerging from a building, after the Taliban called out, “Surrender, commandos, surrender,” in the town of Dawlat Abad in Faryab province, near the Afghanistan border with Turkmenistan, in June.

Then gunfire erupts amid cries of “Allahu Akhbar” — “God is great.”

A witness to the slaughter told CNN the commandos were gunned down in cold blood.

“The commandos were surrounded by the Taliban. Then they brought them into the middle of the street and shot them all,” the witness said.

Others in the town said the Afghan forces entered with several tanks, but ran out of ammunition after about two hours of fierce fighting with the Taliban.

And with the US military drawing down its troops to meet an end-of-August deadline for withdrawal, the Afghan soldiers received no air support as they normally would from the US military.

Another witness watched the scene play out from a small hole in the wall of his shop.

“I was so scared when the Taliban started shooting the commandos. On that day everyone was scared. I was hiding in my shop,” the person said.

The special forces troops “were not fighting. They all put their hands up and surrendered, and (the Taliban) were just shooting,” he said, adding that the Taliban fighters may have been foreign.

The video showed the bodies strewn across an outdoor market.

More at The New York Post