Biden’s advisors fume at Gavin Newsom’s plan to debate DeSantis amid fears he is running a ‘shadow 2024 campaign’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s highly publicized plan to debate Ron DeSantis has reportedly angered the White House, who view it as a ‘disrespectful’ spectacle that could take attention away from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ campaign. The reaction comes from some of the president’s key political advisers, according to four insiders – and is somewhat of a sore subject considering most Democrats say they’d prefer someone other than Biden at the top of their ticket.

Despite not viewing Newsom, 55, as a threat, the advisers have reportedly complained the planned display, set to be moderated by Sean Hannity, could make voters think Newsom is plotting his own bid for the White House. Newsom endorsed Biden for president in April – the same day the 80-year-old announced he would be running for reelection – and has vowed he has no plans of running this election cycle. But Biden’s camp is reportedly still worried the spectacle could help DeSantis, whom advisers had at first perceived as Biden’s main threat. Data shows that distinction has since fallen to Donald Trump, though DeSantis remains a distant second.

